Betts hits 2 HRs, Dodgers score 5 in 10th, beat Marlins 10-6

MIAMI (AP) — Mookie Betts homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in the in the 10th and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 10-6. Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner and Trea Turner had two hits and an RBI each for the NL-West leading Dodgers, who are 27-7 since the All-Star break. Automatic runner Chris Taylor advanced on Cody Bellinger’s infield single in the 10th. Betts then hit a one-out line drive against Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi that bounced off the warning track in left. Trea Turner followed with an RBI single. Freeman’s run-scoring double and Max Muncy’s two-run double capped the five-run outburst.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.