Bills’ investigation of Araiza didn’t include alleged victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape says the NFL team has not contacted him despite saying it had conducted a “thorough investigation.” Dan Gilleon said he has not heard from team officials since first informing them of the allegations against Bills punter Matt Araiza in late July. The 22-year-old Araiza and two former teammates at San Diego State are accused of the assault in a lawsuit. A police investigation is currently being evaluated by San Diego prosecutors.

