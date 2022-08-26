Bogaerts homers as Red Sox cool off Rays with 9-8 win

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak with a 9-8 victory over the Rays. Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. Tampa Bay began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.

