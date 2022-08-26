Cole strikes out 11, Judge hits 49th HR as Yankees beat A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in his first win since July 17, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer for No. 49 on the season and the Yankees’ 200th, and New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2. Cole allowed one run on three hits over 7 1/3 innings to snap a six-start winless stretch in which he’d gone 0-4 since beating Boston last month. Cole reached double-digit wins for the eighth time in his career. Jonah Bride connected for his first career homer in the seventh against Cole.

