Harper drives in 2 in return to lineup, Phils beat Pirates

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping the streaking Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game. Philadelphia, which went 32-20 without Harper, began play in second place in the NL wild-card race.

