Man United gets Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad

GENEVA (AP) — Manchester United will start another season in the Europa League in a group with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia. The 32-team draw was made Friday in Istanbul. The draw brings Man United face-to-face again with long-time Manchester City favorite David Silva, who is now with Real Sociedad. Arsenal’s fifth Europa League campaign in six seasons will be in a group with PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and Zürich. Dynamo Kyiv will play its home games in neighboring Poland because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine when it face Rennes, Fenerbahçe and AEK Larnaca.

