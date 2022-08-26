Rangers add Dallas Keuchel, scheduled to start Saturday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Texas Rangers’ taxi squad on Friday and is scheduled to start Saturday at home against the Detroit Tigers. The 34-year-old Keuchel was signed to a minor league contract on July 25, five days after the Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. He went 0-2 in four starts for Arizona after beginning the year 2-5 in eight starts for the Chicago White Sox. A free agent after this season, he’s 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA over 11 seasons. Keuchel was the 2015 Cy Young winner with Houston after posting a 20-8 record.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.