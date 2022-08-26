Rising Sun? Sun Belt expands, hopes to keep moving forward

The Sun Belt Conference is has been on major player on the constantly shifting college football landscape. The league has had several teams among the Top 25 the past two years, led by Louisiana and Coastal Carolina, and expanded from 10 to 14 teams heading into the season. Commissioner Keith Gill believes league leaders have positioned the Group of Five conference well in the changing landscape of college football. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall looks to continue his stellar play of the past two seasons. The two-time Sun Belt player of the year has thrown for 53 TDs and just six interceptions.

