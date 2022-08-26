Schauffele’s burst cuts into Scheffler lead at East Lake

ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is still playing great golf and could easily have made the Tour Championship a runaway. Xander Schauffele isn’t willing to let go that easily. Scheffler had an eight-shot lead over Schauffele on the front nine. He was still six ahead with three holes left at East Lake. And then Schauffele finished birdie-birdie-eagle for a 63. Scheffler had all pars and shot a 66. Just like that, Scheffler’s lead is down to two shots. Scheffler isn’t worried. Schauffele isn’t overly excited. Both know there’s a lot of golf left. Jon Rahm was six behind.

