Winston sharp, Saints top Chargers 27-10 in preseason finale

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston looked ready for the regular season in his first game since his major left knee injury last Halloween. Winston completed all four of his passes for 59 yards in the only series he played, setting up the first of Mark Ingram’s two touchdowns, and New Orleans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 in both clubs’ preseason finale Friday night. Saints first-round draft choice Trevor Penning started at left tackle but was carted from the sideline to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury. The Chargers played few starters in the game. Former Saint Chase Daniel started at quarterback for the Chargers and completed 10 of 11 passes for 113 yards.

