A’s hold Yankees to 1 hit, win 3-2 in 11 on LeMahieu error

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers scored the winning run on a throwing error by second baseman DJ LeMahieu in the 11th inning, and the Oakland Athletics held the New York Yankees to one hit in a 3-2 victory. With runners on first and second and one out, Chad Pinder hit an apparent double-play grounder to shortstop. The Yankees got the force at second base but LeMahieu’s throw to first was off target, allowing Langeliers to score the run that snapped New York’s five-game winning streak. The Yankees managed just one hit for their fewest in an extra-inning game since at least 1906, according to Sportradar.

