Fernandes gives Man United 1-0 win over Southampton in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester United’s stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes has made it back-to-back wins for Erik ten Hag’s team by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League. Fernandes steered in a cross from Diogo Dalot in the 55th minute as United followed up Monday’s win over Liverpool with another morale-boosting performance. Having started the season with two straight losses, United has now won consecutive league matches for the first time since February. It was also the team’s first clean sheet of the season, thanks in part to David de Gea’s reflex save to keep out a header from Joe Aribo in the 66th. Ronaldo and United’s new signing Casemiro came on in the second half.

