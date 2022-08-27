LIV joins lawsuit against PGA Tour as 4 players drop off

Saudi-backed LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Four players who have signed with the rival league have withdrawn their names. The amended complaint was filed Friday afternoon in federal court. The players no longer part of the lawsuit are Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak. LIV Golf as a plaintiff claims the tour’s anti-competitive behavior has forced LIV Golf to spend more money for players and delayed their launch plans this year. It says without a favorable ruling, its ability to maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets will be destroyed.

