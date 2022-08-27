Liverpool equals EPL record in 9-0 win over Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool equaled the biggest win in English Premier League history in a 9-0 hammering of promoted Bournemouth. Jurgen Klopp’s side had started the campaign slowly, with surprise draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace compounded by Monday’s loss at rival Manchester United. But Liverpool’s fearsome attack looked back to its best at Anfield as the team recorded its first league win and as Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both grabbed two goals. It’s only the fifth time a team has scored nine goals in the league. Man United, twice, and Leicester are the only previous teams to win 9-0.

