Sainz benefits from penalties to start from pole in Belgium

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. will start from the pole Sunday at the Belgian Grand Prix because runaway Formula One points leader Max Verstappen was among the many drivers to be hit with grid penalties. Sainz was actually second fastest to Verstappen in Saturday qualifying. But the reigning world champion will drop to 15th ahead of the start. Verstappen otherwise would have won his fourth pole of the season and 17th of his career. A total of seven drivers received grid penalties for making multiple engine parts changes ahead of the race.

