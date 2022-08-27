Twins rally past Giants 3-2 on Celestino walk in 10th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gilberto Celestino walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat San Francisco 3-2. It was the second straight win for Minnesota which had previously lost six in a row. Pinch-runner Caleb Hamilton started the extra inning on second base and advanced to third on a perfect sacrifice bunt by Nick Gordon. Gio Urshela walked and Max Kepler was intentionally walked before Celestino took four straight balls from Dominic Leone (4-5), San Francisco’s fifth reliever of the night. Jhoan Duran (2-3) got the win with a scoreless 10th.

