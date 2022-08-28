Belotti gives Mourinho an alternative to Abraham at Roma

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s Roma has added another established scorer with Italy center forward Andrea Belotti joining the club on a one-year contract. As part of the overall agreement there is also the option for an additional two-year extension based on certain performance-related criteria. Belotti’s contract had expired after his seventh season at Torino. He scored 100 Serie A goals with the northern club. Belotti offers Mourinho an alternative to Tammy Abraham at the center of his attack and joins a department that also includes recent signing Paulo Dybala. Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy last season and is unbeaten in three Serie A matches this term.

