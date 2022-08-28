Canada trounces Japan 9-0 at women’s hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Defending champion Canada has trounced Japan 9-0 at the women’s world ice hockey championship with eight players contributing goals in the one-sided encounter to rejoin the United States at the top of the Group A standings. Japan was overmatched from the start and didn’t register a shot on goal until the dying seconds of the second period when already down 7-0. It was the second meeting of the teams at a world championship and represents an improvement of sorts for Japan, which lost the first in 1990 18-0.

