E. Kentucky coach Walt Wells stable after cardiac episode

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan says football coach Walt Wells is hospitalized in stable condition after having a cardiac episode at work Sunday morning. Roan said in a statement Sunday night that Wells is in intensive care at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. The AD added that he and EKU president David T. McFaddin spent the afternoon and evening with Wells’ wife, Jennifer, and several of the coach’s close friends and family. Wells is 10-10 in two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last season. EKU is scheduled to open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

