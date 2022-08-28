Evenepoel tames tough final climb, increases Vuelta lead
NAVA, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel has dropped his main challengers on the grueling final ascent in Les Praeres to increase his overall lead in the Spanish Vuelta. The Belgian rider from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl increased the gap to Enric Mas from 28 seconds to 72 seconds overall. Evenepoel’s advantage over defending champion Primoz Roglic went up by more than 50 seconds and is now at nearly two minutes. South African Louis Meintjes won the ninth stage Sunday by crossing the line more than a minute ahead of Samuele Battistella, Edoardo Zambanini and Evenepoel.