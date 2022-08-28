Galaxy end road skid with 2-1 victory over Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Daniel Aguirre and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the Los Angeles Galaxy held on for a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution. Aguirre took a pass from Hernández and scored in the 4th minute to give the LA Galaxy (11-11-4) an early lead. Hernández scored 11 minutes later to make it 2-0. Ricard Puig Martí picked up an assist on Hernández’s team-high 12th goal of the season. Aguirre’s netter was his first. New England (8-9-10) didn’t score until Carles Gil found the net in the 82nd minute. Tommy McNamara assisted on Gil’s sixth goal this season.

