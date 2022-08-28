Garcia’s hit streak ends at 23, Rangers fall to Tigers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak as the Detroit Tigers held off the Rangers 9-8. Garcia’s streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore. Harold Castro drove in five runs as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead in the sixth. Corey Seager homered twice for Texas. Detroit took a 9-2 lead into eighth before Garcia had an RBI groundout and Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer. After Texas closed to 9-8 in the ninth, Garcia fanned with a runner on second.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.