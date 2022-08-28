Jets’ Flacco, starting O struggle; Giants’ Taylor injured

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco threw a pick-6 and the New York Jets’ starting offense mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups in a 31-27 victory. Flacco is likely to open the regular season at quarterback for the injured Zach Wilson. He finished 7 of 12 for 76 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown by Austin Calitro in his four series. Jets fourth-stringer Chris Streveler led his third straight fourth-quarter winning drive. He found a wide-open Calvin Jackson Jr. for the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left. Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback for the Giants and was carted from the sideline in the first quarter with a back injury.

