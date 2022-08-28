Jill McGill wins US Senior Women’s Open for third USGA title

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley. The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club’s South Course. She also won the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. Lindley shot a 74. Catriona Matthew shot a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson, the third-round co-leader who finished with a 76. Defending champion Annika Sorenstam shot 77 to to tie for fifth at 1 over with 2018 winner Laura Davies (78) and Juli Inkster (73). Davies began the round tied for the lead with Alfredsson.

