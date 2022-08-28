Kane at the double as unbeaten Tottenham wins 2-0 at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice and had a penalty saved as Tottenham won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest in an entertaining Premier League clash. Kane scored in either half to draw level with Andrew Cole on 187 Premier League goals. They are third in the all-time list with only Alan Shearer on 260 goals and Wayne Rooney on 208 ahead of them. Dean Henderson’s second penalty save in back-to-back home games saw Kane’s run of 21 successful spot kicks come to an end. Antonio Conte’s side remain unbeaten.

