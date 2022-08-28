Lewandowski scores 2 again as Barcelona routs Valladolid

MADRID (AP) — Robert Lewandowski continues to make scoring look easy after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich. He kept his calm on Sunday when a Valladolid defender moved in front of him and blocked his view inside the area. The veteran striker patiently waited for a gap and then quickly used his backheel to gently send the ball into the far corner for a beautiful goal. Barcelona’s top signing this season found the net twice to lead the Catalan club to a 4-0 rout of Valladolid in the Spanish league. It was the fourth goal in three matches for Lewandowski. Pedri González and Sergi Roberto also scored for Barcelona.

