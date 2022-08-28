New postseason format isn’t lowering the bar too much

So far, the impact of baseball’s expanded postseason is marginal. Even under the new playoff system, the number of teams within striking distance isn’t significantly different than usual. Perhaps that’s because adding a third wild card in each league hasn’t really lowered the bar for making the postseason. There was concern that teams at or near .500 would be able to qualify, but at least this year, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. The Toronto Blue Jays are currently on pace for 87 wins. They hold the third wild card in the American League. In the National League, that spot belongs to the San Diego Padres. They are on pace for 88 victories.

