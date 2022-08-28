Scheffler pulls away for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is now one round away with a six-shot lead from an $18 million payoff. Scheffler and nine other players had to return Sunday morning to complete the storm-delayed third round at the Tour Championship. He wasn’t playing his best. His lead was one shot over Xander Schauffele. And then he looked like the No. 1 player again. Scheffler made four birdies in six holes for a 66. He now leads by six shots over Rory McIlroy and Schauffele. Scheffler started the tournament as 10-under par as the No. 1 seed. He and McIlroy have the best raw scores.

