Forest brings in Renan Lodi from Atlético as signing No. 18

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Heavy-spending Nottingham Forest still isn’t done in this transfer window. The promoted club announced the signing of Brazil left back Renan Lodi from Atlético Madrid on a season-long loan. That takes the number of players signed since sealing a return to the Premier League to a staggering 18. The 24-year-old Lodi has played 15 times for Brazil and is on course to make its squad for the World Cup. He made 118 appearances in three seasons with Atlético. Forest is back in England’s top division for the first time since 1999. It has had to bulk out its squad since earning promotion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.