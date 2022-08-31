No. 13 NC State, FSU face tough games in ACC’s Week 1 slate

Florida State’s game against LSU and No. 13 North Carolina State’s trip to East Carolina headline the Week 1 slate for the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Seminoles are playing the Tigers in New Orleans on Sunday to open Mike Norvell’s fourth season as coach. N.C. State has just a 1-4 record at ECU in what is typically a rowdy stadium. The schedule includes Georgia Tech facing long odds to beat No. 4 Clemson. There’s also North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye looking for a second strong starting performance in the Tar Heels’ first visit to Appalachian State.

