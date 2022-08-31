Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings before leaving with an injury, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins both had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies pummeled the Arizona Diamondbacks 18-2. All nine starters in Philadelphia’s lineup had at least two hits, including Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Matt Vierling, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa. Marsh also had three hits, including a two-run triple and finished with three RBIs. The Phillies sent 15 batters to the plate in a seven-run eighth inning. They finished with 22 hits. Arizona had its five-game winning streak snapped.

