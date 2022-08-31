Sánchez earns first win since 2020, Nationals beat A’s 5-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aníbal Sánchez earned his first victory in nearly two years, Luke Voit hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Dermis Garcia homered for the second straight game for Oakland, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Athletics are an AL-worst 49-82 and assured of their first losing season since 2017. Sánchez (1-5) worked a season-high seven innings, allowing three hits and one run in earning his first victory since Sept. 26, 2020. The right-hander had not gone more than 5 2/3 innings in his previous eight starts for Washington, which had dropped six of eight. The Nationals have the worst record in the majors at 44-86.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.