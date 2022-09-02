Bazelak leads Hoosiers past Illinois 23-20 with late rally

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Connor Bazelak took Indiana on a 75-yard drive on its final series and Shaun Shivers capped it by scoring on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds left to rally the Hoosiers past Illinois 23-20. The season-opening victory ends Indiana’s an eight-game losing streak and nine-game skid in Big Ten play. Bazelak was 28 of 52 with 330 yards and one TD pass in his Hoosiers debut. It was a frustrating finish for the Illini, who allowed only 70 yards in the second half before the final series. Chase Brown rushed for 199 yards and Tommy DeVito threw two touchdown passes for Illinois.

