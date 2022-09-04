QB Meitz leads Stetson to 24-14 win over NAIA Concordia (MI)
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Backup sophomore quarterback Brady Meitz threw for 350 yards, including a school-record 98-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Lane, and Stetson fought off feisty NAIA Concordia (MI) 24-14 in a season opener for the Hatters. The visiting Cardinals scored on their opening drive, then graduate starter Alex Piccirilli went down with an injury late in the first quarter. Meitz finished 26-for-38 passing. Gavin Brooks threw for 240 yards for Concordia.