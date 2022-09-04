Richter scores 1st goal after tumor treatment, Hertha wins

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Richter has scored his first goal since recovering from treatment for a testicular tumor to seal Hertha Berlin’s first win of the season as it beat Augsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga. Richter had made his first appearance since undergoing treatment in last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund and hit the crossbar. The 24-year-old winger went one better Sunday against his former club Augsburg. He tapped home from close range after Davie Selke had unselfishly passed the ball to him to finish off a counterattack and wrap up the match in stoppage time. Unbeaten Borussia Mönchengladbach plays Mainz later.

