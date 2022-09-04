Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen made quick work of a safety car restart to win the Dutch Grand Prix in front of 100,000 adoring fans. That’s four straight wins for the first time in Verstappen’s F1 career. Verstappen’s 10th win this season matched his tally from last year. The Red Bull driver extended his championship lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to 109 points. With seven races left a second straight title looks increasingly likely. George Russell finished second for Mercedes ahead of Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton dropped to fourth. Verstappen appeared to be coasting to victory when a safety car came out on Lap 56 after the engine cut on Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo and threw the race wide open.

