Astros slug 5 HRs, crush Angels 12-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and Trey Mancini hit two of Houston’s five home runs, and the AL West-leading Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 12-4, on Sunday for their 90th win of the season.Trailing 3-0, the Astros rallied for five runs in the third. Mauricio Dubón led off the inning with a solo home run, and after Tucker Davidson (2-6) hit Yordan Alvarez to load the bases, Davidson was replaced by Mike Mayers, who Bregman greeted with his grand slam to right-center.It was Bregman’s fourth career grand slam and first since May 5, 2019, against the Angels.Mancini hit his three-run homer to left in the fifth. Mike Trout, who has homered in a club record six straight games, was given the day off. He has hit a home run in an Angels-record six straight games.

