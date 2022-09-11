Baffert wins record 16th Del Mar Futurity with Cave Rock

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Cave Rock won the $302,000 Del Mar Futurity by 5 1/4 lengths. That gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record 16th victory in the Grade 1 race in which he finished 1-2. Cave Rock ran seven furlongs in a stakes-record time of 1:20.99 on closing day at the seaside track north of San Diego. Baffert tied Phil D’Amato for the trainers’ title with 19 wins each at the 31-day summer meet. It was Baffert’s eighth title at Del Mar, but his first since 2003. Baffert’s other entry, Havnameltdown, finished second.

