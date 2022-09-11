Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears were hung out to dry by their own towel during their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Trenton Gill was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the rookie holder used a towel to dry off a small area of the field ahead of a potential field goal try late in the second quarter. The 15-yard penalty moved Chicago out of Cairo Santos’ range, leading to Gill’s punt. It rained for much of the morning in Chicago, soaking Soldier Field. There were splashes of water almost every time a player went to the turf.

