Bieber leads Guardians to 4-1 win and sweep of Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers to back another strong start from Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 win. Bieber went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven. James Karinchak earned his second save. Cleveland entered the day 1 1/2 games ahead of Chicago in the American League Central and Minnesota has fallen to third place, 4 1/2 games behind the Guardians. Josh Winder gave up two runs in four innings for the Twins, who’ve lost nine of 11.

