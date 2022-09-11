Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men’s final

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings. A pivotal moment Sunday came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed. Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.