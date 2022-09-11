Carr-Adams connection shines, but can’t snag win for Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On their first snap of their first game together in nine years, Derek Carr dropped back and immediately hit Davante Adams for an 11-yard completion. On the opening drive alone, Carr threw to his old college buddy a whopping five times. By the time Las Vegas’ season opener ended, Carr had targeted Adams 17 times. That’s more than any quarterback threw to any receiver in the NFL’s first 14 games of Week 1. Although Carr and Adams clearly have a connection, the Raiders’ new dynamic duo couldn’t quite do enough by themselves to get Las Vegas off to a successful start.

