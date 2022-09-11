Dodgers 1st team to clinch a playoff spot, rout Padres 11-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Turner hit a grand slam and a solo homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who emphatically became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season with an 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers sealed a playoff berth for the 10th straight season. With thousands of their blue-clad fans cheering them on at Petco Park, the Dodgers also reduced to two their magic number for winning the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons. The Dodgers have the best record in the majors at 96-43. Max Muncy hit a go-ahead, two-run, bases-loaded single in the sixth inning and Chris Taylor and Trea Turner also homered for the Dodgers.

