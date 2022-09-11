Estrada, Flores homer in late innings, Giants beat Cubs 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Thairo Estrada homered in the seventh, Wilmer Flores connected in the eighth and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. The Giants kept the Cubs offense in check while using six pitchers on a bullpen day. Estrada, Evan Longoria and Austin Dean had two hits each for the Giants. Zach McKinstry had three hits for the Cubs Flores’ 18th homer of the season matched his career-high and snapped an 0-for-19 skid. Estrada led off the seventh with a tiebreaking homer for his 13th of the season.

