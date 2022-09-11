Former MLB pitcher turned cop Varvaro dies in car crash

Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. Police officials and his former teams said in statements that the 37-year-old Varvaro died Sunday morning. He was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John’s University before a six-year career in the majors as a relief pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

