Gallen’s shutout streak ends at 44 1/3, D-Backs beat Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Zac Gallen retired the first nine batters he faced to extend his scoreless innings streak to 44 1/3 innings, seventh-longest in MLB history, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 12-6. Gallen struck out 11 in six innings to win for the seventh time in his last eight starts. He passed Brandon Webb with a scoreless first inning to set the franchise record at 42 1/3 innings. An RBI single by C.J. Cron in the fourth ended Gallen’s streak.

