George W. Bush part of MLB’s 9/11 anniversary tribute

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas, Aaron Judge put on special cleats at Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets wore first responder caps as Major League Baseball paused to remember the 9/11 attacks. There were moments of silence, remembrances and tributes at ballparks all across America on Sunday on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Bush, who was president on the day of the attacks, was at Globe Life Field as the Rangers played Toronto. Bush famously delivered a perfect strike before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium between the Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks weeks after New York City’s twin towers fell.

