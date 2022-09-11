Jackson throws 3 TD passes, Ravens cruise past Jets 24-9

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and the Baltimore Ravens rolled past the New York Jets 24-9 in the regular-season opener. Jackson went 17 of 30 for 213 yards. He also threw a touchdown to Rashod Bateman, as well as an interception. The performance came hours after ESPN reported that Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth over $250 million. The Jets offense struggled to get anything going. Joe Flacco started against the team with whom he won a Super Bowl. He went 37 of 59 for 307 yards and a touchdown and interception.

