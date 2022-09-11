Jets’ offense stumbles in season-opening loss to Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game was already long decided when Michael Carter found himself wide open in the end zone and dropped a sure touchdown pass. It was just that kind of day for the New York Jets, full of stumbles, fumbles and bumbles in a 24-9 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The final statistics don’t look half bad with 378 net yards and 24 first downs. But New York went 2 of 14 on third down, failing to convert one until their ninth opportunity with 9 minutes remaining. There were multiple dropped passes, Joe Flacco was largely ineffective and the Jets lacked consistent protection up front.

