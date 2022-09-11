Laureano 2-run homer highlights 6-run fifth, A’s beat ChiSox
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer and Vimael Machin hit a two-run double in the decisive fifth inning to back Cole Irvin’s second straight winning decision, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 10-3 to snap a five-game losing streak.Defending AL Central champion Chicago had a four-game winning streak end with just the club’s third loss in 12 games as it chases first-place Cleveland in the division race down the September stretch.